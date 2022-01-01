Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oregon restaurants you'll love

Go
Oregon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oregon

Must-try Oregon restaurants

Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru image

CHICKEN

Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru

300 E Washington St, Oregon

Avg 5 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$8.50
2 1/3lb Angus patty laid into buttered bun with American Cheese. Homemade soup of the day included.
Original Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Broasted Filet, Pickles, Mayo, Brioche Bun. Ask to make it spicy! Homemade soup of the day included.
Fish Fry
Cod or Walleye cooked to a golden crisp. Served with skin- on sliced potatoes, Homemade soup, and a roll.
More about Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru
Pine Creek Escape image

 

Pine Creek Escape

6797 West Pine Rd, Oregon

No reviews yet
More about Pine Creek Escape
Restaurant banner

 

Messies Bar & Grill

17 North River Road, Oregon

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Messies Bar & Grill
