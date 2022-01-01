Oregon restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Oregon restaurants

Deet's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Deet's BBQ

2963 Navarre Ave #103, Oregon

Avg 4.3 (968 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Family Sampler$39.99
Any 2 Meats, Any 2 Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, 4 Slices of Bread, and 1 Tub Sauce.
*Feeds 3-4
Personal Sampler$19.99
Pick 3 Meats & 2 Sides. Includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Sausage)
Pulled Pork (2H)$7.99
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
More about Deet's BBQ
Banner pic

 

Sundance Drive In

4500 Navarre Ave, Oregon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites with Cheese$5.75
Hot, Garlic-Buttery, and Lightly Salted Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dipping Sauce
Bucket$14.00
2-Gallons of Popcorn in a Refillable Commemorative Bucket
Frozen Drink$4.25
22 oz. Frozen Drink
More about Sundance Drive In
Shawarmaholic image

 

Shawarmaholic

3555 Navarre ave suit 3, Oregon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
LG Greek$6.50
SM Greek$4.00
Shawarma: Chicken - Beef - Mixed$9.50
More about Shawarmaholic
Restaurant banner

 

The Blend Oregon

406 SOUTH WHEELING SUITE G, Oregon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Blend Oregon

