Oregon restaurants you'll love

More about Deet's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Deet's BBQ
2963 Navarre Ave #103, Oregon
|Popular items
|Family Sampler
|$39.99
Any 2 Meats, Any 2 Sides, 4 Corn Muffins, 4 Slices of Bread, and 1 Tub Sauce.
*Feeds 3-4
|Personal Sampler
|$19.99
Pick 3 Meats & 2 Sides. Includes 1 rustic corn muffin and 1 slice of bread. (Pork, Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Ribs, Sausage)
|Pulled Pork (2H)
|$7.99
Pulled pork on a 2 hander bun with BBQ sauce
More about Sundance Drive In
Sundance Drive In
4500 Navarre Ave, Oregon
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites with Cheese
|$5.75
Hot, Garlic-Buttery, and Lightly Salted Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dipping Sauce
|Bucket
|$14.00
2-Gallons of Popcorn in a Refillable Commemorative Bucket
|Frozen Drink
|$4.25
22 oz. Frozen Drink
More about Shawarmaholic
Shawarmaholic
3555 Navarre ave suit 3, Oregon
|Popular items
|LG Greek
|$6.50
|SM Greek
|$4.00
|Shawarma: Chicken - Beef - Mixed
|$9.50