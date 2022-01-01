Oregon restaurants you'll love
Oregon's top cuisines
Must-try Oregon restaurants
More about Firefly Coffeehouse
CHEESE
Firefly Coffeehouse
114 N Main St, Oregon
|Popular items
|Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.15
Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
|BELT
|$5.25
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
More about Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse
RIBS • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse
135 S Main St, Oregon
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$19.95
Your choice of any two meats. Ribs, brisket, pork butt, chicken. Accompanied by any two sides and our cornbread and honey butter.
|Smoked Pork Butt
|$13.95
Our pork butt is slow smoked to perfection. Served over Texas toaste. And accompanied by our fresh corn bread and honey butter
|Rib Dinner
Slow smoked until tender, accompanied by two sides, and our cornbread & honey butter.
More about Senor Peppers
Senor Peppers
108 Janesville St, Oregon
|Popular items
|Order of Quesadillas
|$7.50
Two flour tortillas, grilled and filled with melted cheese, and your choice of plain cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef. Premium meats extra.
|Regular Tacos
|$7.29
Three of our shredded chicken or ground beef flour or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese and lettuce. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell**
|Steak Burrito
|$10.95
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream then topped with our delicious cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
More about The Ready Set
The Ready Set
113 South Main Street, Oregon
|Popular items
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
rigatoni with house made Italian sausage,
red sauce, fennel, whipped ricotta, chili-herb breadcrumbs.
|Fettucini Bolognese
|$18.00
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00