Oregon restaurants you'll love

Oregon's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Oregon restaurants

CHEESE

Firefly Coffeehouse

114 N Main St, Oregon

Avg 4.8 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Latte
Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of Milk
Chai Tea Latte$4.15
Chai Tea, Hot or Iced, with choice of Milk
BELT$5.25
Usinger's Bacon, Freshly Cracked, Over-Hard Cage-Free Egg, Organic Greens, Tomato & Hook's 1-Year Cheddar
More about Firefly Coffeehouse
RIBS • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse

135 S Main St, Oregon

Avg 4.5 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Platter$19.95
Your choice of any two meats. Ribs, brisket, pork butt, chicken. Accompanied by any two sides and our cornbread and honey butter.
Smoked Pork Butt$13.95
Our pork butt is slow smoked to perfection. Served over Texas toaste. And accompanied by our fresh corn bread and honey butter
Rib Dinner
Slow smoked until tender, accompanied by two sides, and our cornbread & honey butter.
More about Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse
Senor Peppers

108 Janesville St, Oregon

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Order of Quesadillas$7.50
Two flour tortillas, grilled and filled with melted cheese, and your choice of plain cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef. Premium meats extra.
Regular Tacos$7.29
Three of our shredded chicken or ground beef flour or crunchy hard shell tacos. Topped with shredded cheese and lettuce. **Gluten Free when ordered with Corn tortillas or Hard Shell**
Steak Burrito$10.95
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream then topped with our delicious cheese sauce. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
More about Senor Peppers
The Ready Set

113 South Main Street, Oregon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni$19.00
rigatoni with house made Italian sausage,
red sauce, fennel, whipped ricotta, chili-herb breadcrumbs.
Fettucini Bolognese$18.00
Cheeseburger$13.00
More about The Ready Set
