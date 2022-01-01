Bacon cheeseburgers in Oregon
Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse
135 S Main St, Oregon
|BBQ bacon burger
|$11.00
1/3 # burger topped with your choice of cheese. 2 strips of bacon, bacon crumble, shoe string onions, bbq sauce. And bundled up in a ciabatta bun. Best burger in town.
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$9.75
1/3 # burger topped with two slices of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato And your choice of cheese. Accompanied by chips and pickles