Burritos in Oregon
Oregon restaurants that serve burritos
Firefly Coffeehouse
114 N Main St, Oregon
|Loaded Breakfast Veggie Burrito
|$6.95
Avocado, Tomato, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Cage-Free Egg & Hook’s 1-Year Cheddar in a Whole Grain Wrap, served hot, with side of salsa
Senor Peppers
108 Janesville St, Oregon
|Kid's Burrito
|$4.95
A kids burrito with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
|Burrito Loco
|$10.50
A rolled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac & sour cream. Rice and beans. **Gluten Free when ordered without enchilada sauce and as a Bowl**
|Cheese Steak Burrito
|$10.95
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**