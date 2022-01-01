Burritos in Oregon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Firefly Coffeehouse

114 N Main St, Oregon

Avg 4.8 (634 reviews)
Loaded Breakfast Veggie Burrito$6.95
Avocado, Tomato, Spinach, Bell Pepper, Cage-Free Egg & Hook’s 1-Year Cheddar in a Whole Grain Wrap, served hot, with side of salsa
Senor Peppers

108 Janesville St, Oregon

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Kid's Burrito$4.95
A kids burrito with chicken or ground beef. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco$10.50
A rolled flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac & sour cream. Rice and beans. **Gluten Free when ordered without enchilada sauce and as a Bowl**
Cheese Steak Burrito$10.95
A rolled flour tortilla filled with steak strips, onions, mushrooms and cheese. Served with a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free when ordered as a Bowl**
