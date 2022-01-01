Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Oregon
/
Oregon
/
Cookies
Oregon restaurants that serve cookies
CHEESE
Firefly Coffeehouse
114 N Main St, Oregon
Avg 4.8
(634 reviews)
M&M Cookie
Vegan, GF Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
$3.25
PBOCC (Peanut Butter, Oatmeal & Choc Chip) Cookie
More about Firefly Coffeehouse
The Ready Set
113 South Main Street, Oregon
No reviews yet
Chocolate chip cookie
$2.50
More about The Ready Set
Browse other tasty dishes in Oregon
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sundaes
Salmon
More near Oregon to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Edgerton
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Middleton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Waunakee
No reviews yet
De Forest
Avg 4.6
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Madison
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Baraboo
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(100 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston