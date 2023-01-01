Enchiladas in Oregon
Firefly Coffeehouse
114 North Main Street, Oregon
|BOWL / Chicken Enchilada
|$5.75
|CUP / Chicken Enchilada
|$3.75
|1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Chicken Enchilada
|$9.90
Senor Peppers
108 Janesville St, Oregon
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.99
Three chicken enchiladas smothered with a creamy suiza sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, American cheese and sour cream. Side of Mexican rice. **Gluten Free**
|Chicken Mole Enchiladas
|$13.25
Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in our home-made mole sauce. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free**
|Mexican Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three enchiladas with a choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans.