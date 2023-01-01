Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Oregon

Oregon restaurants
Oregon restaurants that serve enchiladas

CHEESE

Firefly Coffeehouse

114 North Main Street, Oregon

Avg 4.8 (634 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL / Chicken Enchilada$5.75
CUP / Chicken Enchilada$3.75
1/2 Sandwich & Cup of Chicken Enchilada$9.90
Senor Peppers

108 Janesville St, Oregon

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
Three chicken enchiladas smothered with a creamy suiza sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, American cheese and sour cream. Side of Mexican rice. **Gluten Free**
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$13.25
Three shredded chicken enchiladas smothered in our home-made mole sauce. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans. **Gluten Free**
Mexican Enchiladas$13.99
Three enchiladas with a choice of chicken, ground beef or cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Accompanied by a side of rice and refried beans.
