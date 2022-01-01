Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Oregon

Oregon restaurants
Oregon restaurants that serve salmon

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse image

RIBS • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse

135 S Main St, Oregon

Avg 4.5 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon BLT$10.99
The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles
Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad$9.99
We start with fresh chopped romaine. Top it with tomatoes, and lightly smoked salmon. Served up with our home made corn bread croutons and ceaser dressing.
Smoked Salmon BLT$10.99
The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles
More about Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse
The Ready Set

113 South Main Street, Oregon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Salmon$24.50
With roasted beets, watercress and creamy dill vinaigrette.
More about The Ready Set

