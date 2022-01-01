Go
Oregon Grain Growers

Nothing fine about this dining!

PIZZA • GRILL

511 SE Court AVE • $$

Avg 4.8 (454 reviews)

Tower of Power Nachos$24.00
house tortilla chips - pork carnitas - black beans - pickled jalapeños - pico de gallo - three cheese blend - cilantro - pickled red onions - slathered in our house queso blend. *serves about 4 maybe less depending on hunger level
Grizzly Bear
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - hill meat italian sausage - large slice pepperoni - black olives - grated parmesan - finished with fresh onions and parsley
Classic Pepperoni
house red sauce - shredded mozzarella - large sliced pepperoni - grated parmesan - parsley garnish
Sergeant Sanders Chicken Chunks$15.00
six big chunks of breaded chicken breast with 12 special herbs & spices - served with crinkle cut fries - fry sauce and house bbq sauce
James Cagney
white citrus cheese base - shredded mozzarella - pepperoni - topped with mike's hot honey
Baby Awesome Burger$15.00
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Baby Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 6oz hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
Bowl-O-Burrito$16.00
A big bowl of pork carnitas - black beans - roasted corn - cotija cheese - rice - pico de gallo - cilantro - verde - crema served with a side of house tortilla chips
Awesome Burger$16.00
We were gifted the original A&R Burger Island recipe for their famed Awesome Burger which was a local staple for several decades. 1/2LB hines meat co. ground chuck patty - goody goop sauce - swiss cheese - hill meat bacon - apple wood smoked ham - onion - tomato - pickle - shredded lettuce, and comes on a Franz sesame seed bun served with crinkle cut fries just like the original and a 2oz side of awesome sauce!
Mr. Cobbs Wild Ride$17.00
Our take on the Classic Cobb - iceberg lettuce - roasted chicken breast - hill meat - bacon - hard boiled egg - avocado - cucumbers - cherry tomatoes - black olives - pickled red onions - chives - served with two 2oz cups of your choice of dressing
Miggity Mac Daddy$14.00
The one that has been with us since day one! tillamook white cheddar sauce - hill meat bacon - chives - bread crumbs
511 SE Court AVE

Pendleton OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
