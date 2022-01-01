Orem restaurants you'll love

Orem restaurants
Toast
  • Orem

Orem's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Orem restaurants

Via 313 image

 

Via 313

212 East University Parkway, Orem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Detroiter$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Ambassador Bridge$16.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Large Omnivore$26.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
More about Via 313
Restaurant banner

 

Bout Time Pub & Grub

568 N Mill Road, Vineyard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed Jalapeños$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
The Original Chubby Melt$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Restaurant banner

 

Kokonut Island Grill - Orem

1663 N. State Street, Orem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Plate$4.99
Comes with 1 meat and 1 choice of side
1 Meat Plate$8.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
3 Meat Plate$13.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
More about Kokonut Island Grill - Orem
Consumer pic

 

Lucys NY Pizza - Orem

59 S State St., Orem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesticks$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
Zestpian Pizza$14.50
SMOKEY RANCH SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, HAM, CHICKEN, BACON, PINEAPPLE, AND JALAPENOS
BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.50
TANGY BBQ SAUCE & CHICKEN
More about Lucys NY Pizza - Orem

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orem

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

More near Orem to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
