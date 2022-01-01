Orem restaurants you'll love
Via 313
212 East University Parkway, Orem
Popular items
Small Detroiter
|$13.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Ambassador Bridge
|$16.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, and Detroit sauce.
Large Omnivore
|$26.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
568 N Mill Road, Vineyard
Popular items
Stuffed Jalapeños
|$11.00
Fresh jalapenos, stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
The Original Chubby Melt
|$13.50
The Original Chubby Melt®
A 2/3rd pound ground chuck patty, topped with 1000 Island dressing and grilled onions, stacked between two Parmesan crusted grilled cheese sandwiches.
Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Kokonut Island Grill - Orem
1663 N. State Street, Orem
Popular items
Kids Plate
|$4.99
Comes with 1 meat and 1 choice of side
1 Meat Plate
|$8.99
Choose 1 Meat- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
3 Meat Plate
|$13.99
Choose up to 3 Meats- White or Brown Rice? Mac or Green Salad?
Lucys NY Pizza - Orem
59 S State St., Orem
Popular items
Cheesesticks
|$5.50
ENHANCE YOUR BREADSTICKS WITH MOZZARELLA, ENOUGH SAID
Zestpian Pizza
|$14.50
SMOKEY RANCH SAUCE WITH PEPPERONI, HAM, CHICKEN, BACON, PINEAPPLE, AND JALAPENOS
BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$10.50
TANGY BBQ SAUCE & CHICKEN