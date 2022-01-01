Go
Oren's Hummus Express

Oren's Hummus Express serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

FALAFEL

855 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.6 (1564 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Skewer Pita$14.00
With green cabbage
Green Herb Falafel Plate$13.00
(gf, v)
Classic Hummus$9.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil & our secret sauce (gf, v)
Chicken Skewer Rice Bowl$14.00
(gf)
Chicken Skewer Plate$16.00
(gf)
French Fries with Ketchup$5.00
With ketchup (gf, v)
Green Herb Falafel$5.00
Five falafel balls topped with tahini & parsley (gf, v)
Green Herb Falafel Pita$10.00
(v)
White Pita$1.00
Yellow Garlic Falafel Plate$13.00
(gf, v)
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

855 El Camino Real

Palo Alto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
