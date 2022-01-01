Go
Oren's Hummus

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

1 N. Santa Cruz Ave

Popular Items

Greek Salad$16.43
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)
French Fries$5.41
with Ketchup (gf, v)
Pita Chicken$16.43
With green cabbage
Green Herb Falafel$6.18
With tahini (gf, v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.43
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
White Pita | 1$1.03
Chicken Skewer$23.69
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Chicken Skewer a la carte$13.91
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, & our secret sauce (gf, v)
Pita Falafel$11.28
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Location

1 N. Santa Cruz Ave

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
