Go
Toast

Oren's Hummus

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

SALADS • CHICKEN

261 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (2782 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Herb Falafel$6.18
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Pita Chicken$16.43
Grilled chicken, hummus, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini
Whole Wheat Pita | 1$1.03
Chicken Skewer$19.95
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Pita Falafel$11.28
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Rice Bowl w/ Chicken Skewer$16.43
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a chicken skewer and tahini (gf)
White Pita | 1$1.03
Large Israeli Salad$9.75
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and parsley, served with lemon vinaigrette
(gf, v)
Chicken Skewer a la carte$13.91
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

261 University Ave

Palo Alto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SliderBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BarZola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Killiney Kopitiam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a taste of Singapore!

ROOH

No reviews yet

ROOH Palo Alto explores open fire cooking in combination with regional flavors. A style of cooking indigenous to India, that lends incredible complexity to the simplest of flavors.
Brought alive by seasonal Californian fare, Chef Sujan Sarkar’s menu at ROOH PA proudly showcases its take on the unmatched diversity of regional Indian food and dining spirit of California.
Wood fired cooking is a cornerstone of Indian food preparations and Chef Sujan Sarkar delves into the exploration of what is already well known, familiar but bringing it into the contemporary world. Offering a taste and appreciation for India, all of India, capturing the beautiful intricacies of its diversity for a unique communal dining experience.
ROOH’s mixology team for Palo Alto created 9 brand new seasonal cocktails based on Ayurveda and its six tastes, or rasas – sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent and bitter.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston