Oren's Hummus

ROOH Palo Alto explores open fire cooking in combination with regional flavors. A style of cooking indigenous to India, that lends incredible complexity to the simplest of flavors.

Brought alive by seasonal Californian fare, Chef Sujan Sarkar’s menu at ROOH PA proudly showcases its take on the unmatched diversity of regional Indian food and dining spirit of California.

Wood fired cooking is a cornerstone of Indian food preparations and Chef Sujan Sarkar delves into the exploration of what is already well known, familiar but bringing it into the contemporary world. Offering a taste and appreciation for India, all of India, capturing the beautiful intricacies of its diversity for a unique communal dining experience.

ROOH’s mixology team for Palo Alto created 9 brand new seasonal cocktails based on Ayurveda and its six tastes, or rasas – sweet, sour, salty, pungent, astringent and bitter.

