OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar

We welcome you to the 1st and only 100% Organic Plant Based Juice Bar & Eatery on Long Island, NY. Our goal is providing our guests with a one of kind dining experience within a super cozy friendly environment.

37 Broadway

Popular Items

Pineapple Beaches$6.79
Pineapple & mango with coconut flakes
Very Berry Greens$9.95
Strawberries, blueberries, kale, spinach with apple juice
PB&J$9.50
Blueberries, raspberries, bananas and peanut butter
Nutty Monkey$11.99
Blended: Banana with Peanut or Almond Butter
Toppings: Banana, Chocolate Chips or Cacao Nibs & Nut Butter of Choice.
Baked Mac -N- Cheese$14.25
Topped with Toasted Breadcrumbs. GF
Super Strawberry$6.99
Strawberries with scoop of plant based protein
Essential Green$7.95
Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery & apple.
Good Belly Goddess$10.95
Bananas, mango, spinach, aloe vera with kefir (yogurt)
Strawberry-Banana$6.99
Strawberry & bananas with scoop of plant based protein
Buffalo Style Eggplant Quinoa Burger$18.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a sprouted bun, served with 'Blue Cheese' Aioli.
37 Broadway

North Massapequa NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
