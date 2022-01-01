OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar
We welcome you to the 1st and only 100% Organic Plant Based Juice Bar & Eatery on Long Island, NY. Our goal is providing our guests with a one of kind dining experience within a super cozy friendly environment.
37 Broadway
Popular Items
Location
37 Broadway
North Massapequa NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Dark Horse Tavern
Come in and Enjoy
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.
Bango Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
Sotto Sopra
Come in and enjoy!