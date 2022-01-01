Organic Trails Headquarters/Training
Come in and enjoy!
1442 W. Lane Ave
Location
1442 W. Lane Ave
Upper Arlington OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Brassica
Come in and enjoy!
SOW Plated
Food celebrated in the most natural state possible- pure and delicious and, just as nature intended.
Sustainable. Organic. Wellness.
Fukuryu Ramen - The Lane
Come in and enjoy!