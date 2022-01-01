Go
ORGANICO

ORGANICO is a restaurant and market that only uses organic and wild-caught ingredients. Unlike other "organic" restaurants, we are extremely strict with our sourcing from proteins to oils and spices. If its not organic, we aren't serving it. Our mission is to make organic food the norm again - just like the old days. We think its time to get back to the basics. The highest quality ingredients unadulterated and unprocessed. No B.S!
Proudly we can say that, together with our conscious customers, we have directly supported 1000's of acres of organic american farmland. Each order supports farmers dedicated to organic and regenerative farming practices and also helps drive demand for more of it. Together, we as a community, are building a cleaner future - 1 meal at a time.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Custom Organic Bowl$10.00
Create your perfect bowl by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Amazing Acai Smoothie$10.00
Load up on some downright delicious antioxidants and keep the immune system strong! With organic acai, blueberry, strawberry, and banana blended with organic almond milk (24 oz.) All organic.
Custom Organic Salad$10.00
Create your perfect salad by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Wrap$10.00
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Stir-Fry!$10.00
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap$17.00
Organic fried chicken with grass-fed cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded cabbage & carrot, sliced jalepenos, diced tomato, pickled onions & spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small side of paleo slaw! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Quesadilla!$10.00
A crispy organic flour tortilla filled with gooey grass-fed & organic cheddar cheese with your choice of fillings. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Grilled Lemon Chicken Bowl$16.00
Steamed white rice with kale, caramelized brussel sprouts, diced tomato, grilled GMO-free corn, cucumber & grilled organic chicken with our in house simple lemon vinaigrette on the side! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Tacos!$10.00
3 organic gmo-free corn tortillas filled with whatever you are craving! Choose from the options below. Sauces served on the side. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Location

701 N Western Ave

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
