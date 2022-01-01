Go
Toast

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

6630 N Durango Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chewy Cake Bar$1.00
Grilled Chicken Bowl EC
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Grilled Chicken Bowl C
Chips & 8oz Queso$4.89
Grilled Lime Shrimp Bowl C
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Comes with chips and choice of rice and beans. Includes a free kid's drink.
See full menu

Location

6630 N Durango Drive

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Spoon Las Vegas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Thai atmosphere, or, order for Delivery (within our delivery area) or Takeout.

Makai Island Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Qwik Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rolled Ice Cream - Centennial

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston