Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

At Ori'Zaba's, our mission is to feed the soul of every guest with old world Mexican flavors, made every day with care in our scratch kitchens, with the finest, freshest ingredients.

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Popular Items

Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Chips & 8oz Queso$4.89
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Chips & 8oz Salsa
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Grilled Chicken Bowl C
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla C
Grilled Steak Bowl C
Grilled Steak Burrito C
Chips & 3oz Guacamole$3.09
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
