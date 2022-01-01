Extra Clasico Entrees are our traditional create-your-own entrees but with double the meat! Go Big or Go Home.

Create your own entrees cater to all dietary needs - Keto, Gluten Free*, Dairy Free, Whole 30, Vegan, Paleo, Low Carb, and more!

*On our menu, only these items are made with Gluten: Chipotle Ranch, Brownies and Flour/Wheat Tortillas.

