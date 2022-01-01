Go
Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge

Come savor a flavor at Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, a brand-new restaurant in Gwinnett County. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy or sweet, we’ve got a huge range of authentic African cuisine available on our menu. All deep fried to perfection. We’re excited to bring something new to our community and can’t wait to share our unique recipes. At Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, we’re serving up more than delicious delicacies, we're serving a Cultural experience.

1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000

Popular Items

KPOMO ALATA$20.00
Zesty steamed spicy cow skin topped with onion
EGUSI SOUP$20.00
A delectable soup thickened with the grounded melon seeds and fried with palm oil
JOLLOF RICE$20.00
Tomato based rice mixed with onions and chicken broth
EWEDU WITH GBEGIRI$17.99
Savory soup made from jute leaves and spices
STAR TALL$9.00
1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
