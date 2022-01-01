Go
Oriental Wok image

Oriental Wok

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

627 Reviews

$$

2444 Madison Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45208

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Won Ton Soup$6.00
General Wong's Chicken$18.00
Lo Mein$18.00
Pot Stickers (6pc)$10.00
Crab Rangoon (8pc)$12.00
Spring Roll (veg)$3.00
Sesame Chicken$18.00
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
Egg Roll (contains peanut)$3.00
Sweet & Sour Chicken$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati OH 45208

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

E+O Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mesa Loca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NHB - Hyde Park

No reviews yet

Craft Beer + Scratch Made Pizza, Subs & Salads. Located right in the heart of Hyde Park square. North High Brewing is the place to be!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Oriental Wok

orange star4.5 • 627 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston