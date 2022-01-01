The Original Venice Restaurant
Serving the best Italian food, pizza and heroes!
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
772 E 149 Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
772 E 149 Street
Bronx NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven
Come in and enjoy!
The Bronx Brewery
Brewery, Taproom and Backyard
Zaro's Bakery
Come on in and enjoy!
Monte's Brick Oven
Italian cuisine, Brick Oven Pizza and cocktails.