Go
Toast

The Original Venice Restaurant

Serving the best Italian food, pizza and heroes!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

772 E 149 Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1374 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Chicken Parmigiana/HERO$8.75
Garlic Bread$5.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$11.75
Tuna Salad$6.95
Dr. Pepper Btl$2.25
Meatball Parmagiana/HERO$8.75
Penne
Cheese Pizza
Peach Snapple Btl$2.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

772 E 149 Street

Bronx NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pio Pio 4 - Mott Haven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bronx Brewery

No reviews yet

Brewery, Taproom and Backyard

Zaro's Bakery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Monte's Brick Oven

No reviews yet

Italian cuisine, Brick Oven Pizza and cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston