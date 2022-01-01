Go
Original 13 Ciderworks

Visit our cidery and tasting room for Sir Charles Hard Cider, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free food and more! Open 7 days!

1526 North American Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)

Popular Items

Backyard Burger$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request
Tofu Wings$14.00
Fried tofu cubes, choice of sauce.
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea
Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.
Chicken Wings$15.00
1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch.
Served w/ Bleu Cheese
Country Style Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken breast, mayo, pickles.
Immortal Peach 4-Pack$16.00
Handcut Fries$5.00
Simple, Salty, Tasty
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.
Southwest Bowl$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1526 North American Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
