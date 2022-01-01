Original 13 Ciderworks
Visit our cidery and tasting room for Sir Charles Hard Cider, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free food and more! Open 7 days!
1526 North American Street • $$
1526 North American Street
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
