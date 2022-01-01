Original American Kitchen
Original American Kitchen (OAK) features gourmet comfort foods as well as old southern classics. Join us for nightly dinner or weekend brunch also offering our full service bar and 16 rotating craft beer taps.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
15 SE 1st Avenue • $$
Location
15 SE 1st Avenue
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
