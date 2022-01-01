Go
Original American Kitchen (OAK) features gourmet comfort foods as well as old southern classics. Join us for nightly dinner or weekend brunch also offering our full service bar and 16 rotating craft beer taps.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

15 SE 1st Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)

Popular Items

Best Damn Prime Rib$15.00
Shaved tender prime rib, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, horseradish aioli, au jus, ciabatta bread, seasoned waffle fries
Contains dairy, gluten, red meat
Contains red meat, dairy, wheat
OAK Cheeseburger$15.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli$15.00
Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian)
Contains dairy
Chicky Chicky Sandy$14.00
Side Truffle Mac + Cheese$6.00
Flank Steak$24.00
Fire grilled angus flank steak, kale chimichurri, sweet potato fries, southern dippin' sauce
Contains red meat, dairy
Green Tomato Burrata$12.00
Baby arugula, green tomatoes, burrata cheese, pimentos, fresh avocado, balsamic reduction
Contains dairy
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
Fried green tomatoes, house made pimento spread, balsamic reduction, Cajun aioli, micro greens (vegetarian)
Contains egg, gluten, dairy
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Fried cauliflower, red hot sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, celery + carrots, bleu cheese dressing (vegetarian)
Contains dairy, gluten
Chicken Dinner (Roasted)$19.00
Roasted half chicken, rosemary + thyme blend, gravy, choice of two sides
Contains poultry, gluten, dairy
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15 SE 1st Avenue

Gainesville FL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

