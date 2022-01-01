Go
Original Hot dog Factory

America’s best hot dog!

317 Market St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Factory House Salad$8.99
ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, BACON, CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING
Factory Baked Beans$3.99
Lg Funnel Cake sticks$7.99
New Yorker$5.75
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SPICY BROWN MUSTARD
Corn Dog Nuggets (12)$7.49
12 DEEP FRIED CORN DOG NUGGETS
Factory Chicken Sandwich$9.24
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONION SAUCE AND MAYO BACON $1.50 CHEESE $1.00

Location

Harrisburg PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
