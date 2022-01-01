Go
Toast

Original Italian Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

59 N 2nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Italian Hoagie$8.50
Cheddar Fries$4.25
Lg CST$12.25
Wings$12.99
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$7.00
Lg Pizza$12.25
2lt Pepsi$2.75
French Fries$3.50
Mozzarella Sticks$7.25
Diet Pepsi$1.75
See full menu

Location

59 N 2nd Street

Saint Clair PA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Old Buckhorn Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crimson House

No reviews yet

Experience Driven Satisfaction

The Park Tavern & Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! New American cuisine and spirits

Wheel Restaurant

No reviews yet

WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston