Go
Toast

Original Pancake House

Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Alabama! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

1931 11th Ave South

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Full French Toast$8.95
Two Eggs$3.50
Plain Waffle$5.20
A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Sausage Patties$4.30
49'er Flap Jacks$7.60
From the Mother Lode Country. Plate sized, chewy, and tender. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.
Sausage Links$4.30
Apple Pancakes$9.40
Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze.
Pigs In Blankets$8.05
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.
Junior/Senior Plate$7.05
For children 10 years or younger.
3 Buttermilk Pancakes, 2 strips of bacon or sausage links OR 1 sausage patty and 1 egg. Includes a small milk, chocolate milk, or Apple Juice.
**Our products may contain peanut oil.
Corn Beef Hash & Eggs$13.05
Our homemade hash, a blend of kosher corned beef, potatoes, onions and cream. Served with two eggs any style and five potato pancakes.
See full menu

Location

1931 11th Ave South

Birmingham AL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sleek Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chez Fonfon

No reviews yet

Chez Fonfon is that cozy, casual French bistro that we hope transfers you to Paris, Lyon or Nice. Opened in 2000 by Frank and Pardis Stitt, it is a bustling place serving classic, hearty French fare: steak tartare, moules et frites, sauteed trout with brown butter, escargots, and homemade charcuterie. We offer the most delicious wines, chosen for their value and quirkiness, from the Loire, Rhone and Languedoc.
Patrick Dunne (of Lucullus fame)is responsible for the decor, including authentic elements such as the French Belle Epoque cafe tables and 100 year old etched glass door from Lyon. The marble wainscoting and mahogany paneling for the bar were rescued out of a glorious old Birmingham office building.

Highlands Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our daily-changing menu, rooted in classic French technique, features the best from each harvest. We anticipate the cooler weather game of venison and quail, root vegetables and greens; the first springtime shad roe and the blue-green, live and kickin’ soft shell crabs arriving a few weeks later, followed by summer’s shell beans, tomatoes and okra. Regional, heritage ingredients and gracious service have been celebrated here since our opening in 1982. We hope to welcome you at table and add a little bit of beauty to your day

Iron City Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston