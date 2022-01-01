Original Pancake House
Come on in and enjoy!
11400 South State Street
Popular Items
Location
11400 South State Street
Sandy UT
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Daybreak
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
FreshFin
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Chuck-A-Rama
The Choice is yours!