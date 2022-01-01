Autre Monde Cafe

No reviews yet

Autre Monde is a European Style, Full Service Mediterranean Restaurant and Cafe. Our from scratch kitchen features handmade pastas and flatbreads, woodgrilled seafood and delicious small plates. The menu pulls from the cuisines of Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, North Africa and Croatia. Our well-curated wine list specializes in Old World Wines and our cocktail program celebrates seasonal flavors and craft spirits. Our garden patio is not to be missed in the summer and dining at Autre Monde will indeed transport you to "another world" of dining.

