Original Rainbow Cone - Western

Life is too short to only have one flavor!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

9233 S Western Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)

Popular Items

6" Cake Roll$29.99
6" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
NOTE- this item cannot be decorated!
Sundaes 92nd$6.25
2 or 3 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce
12" Cake Roll$49.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
Feature Quart$12.49
Quart of our feature falvors
Pint Feature$7.50
8" Rainbow Cake$49.99
Our legendary winning combination of Rainbow Cone flavors, layered on top of a delicious cake **Contains Nuts**. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL ORDERS
Cake Roll Slice$5.50
Single slice of chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Rainbow Cone$3.39
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Quart Rainbow$12.49
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9233 S Western Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
