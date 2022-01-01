Go
Original Magoo's Pizza

NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381

3579 Waialae Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Chicken Pizza
housemade bbq sauce, chicken breast, mushroom, red onion, cilantro
Hot Ham & Mushroom Sub$12.00
ham, mushroom, four cheeses, mayo, mustard
Magoo's Pizza Sub$12.95
our famous pizza sauce, four cheese, choice of (3) toppings
Magoo's Veggie Pizza
mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato, olive, red onion, garlic
House Salad$9.95
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mushroom, bell pepper, olive, cheese
Original Magoo's Cheese Pizza
blend of four cheeses melted over our famous pizza sauce on our original thin crust
Magoo's Famous Combo Pizza
pepperoni, pork sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, olive
Handcut Fries$4.95
housecut fries with sea salt
Fried Chicken Wings - 12 piece$18.95
See full menu

Location

3579 Waialae Avenue

Honolulu HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

