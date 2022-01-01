Original Magoo's Pizza
NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381
3579 Waialae Avenue
Popular Items
Location
3579 Waialae Avenue
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Brick Fire Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Miro Kaimuki
Follow @MiroKaimuki on Instagram for the latest updates
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
12th Ave Grill is permanently closed starting January 17th. Mahalo for All your Aloha these past 18 years!!! It was our greatest pleasure to serve you!
Mahalo Nui Loa and Hui Hou!
Mud Hen Water
Come in and enjoy!