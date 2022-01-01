- /
ORIGIN Breads makes naturally leavened sourdough breads, pastries, focaccia, bagels and more with 100% organic grains grown and stone milled in the Driftless Area.
931 E. Main St. #1
Popular Items
|Pecan Croissant
|$4.75
These long-fermented and 100% naturally leavened sourdough croissants are made with organic wheat and spelt flours from Meadowlark Organics, organic milk from Sassy Cow Creamery, organic butter from Organic Valley, organic and unrefined whole cane sugar. We fill and top these with a house-made pecan frangipane.
|Olive Oil Focaccia (vegan), 20 oz. rectangle
|$6.00
Our sourdough focaccia topped with olive oil, oregano, sea salt. 20 oz., rectangular.
Made with locally grown and stone ground organic wheat and rye flours from Meadowlark Organics.
Ingredients: Wheat flour*, whole rye flour*, filtered water, wild sourdough culture*, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt *organic & stone milled
|Dark Chocolate Cashew Granola
|$10.00
Deeply golden and crunchy, our Dark Chocolate Cashew Granola is a satisfying mix of seeds, cashews, Wm. Chocolate dark chocolate, rolled oats, organic sunflower oil and Wisconsin's finest pure maple syrup. We added a touch of cinnamon and vanilla to blend the savory and the sweet. 12 oz. bag.
Ingredients: Organic rolled oats, cashews, pumpkin seeds, organic pure maple syrup, organic sunflower oil, organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, unrefined cane sugar, cocoa butter), sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, sea salt, cinnamon, vanilla.
All ingredients are vegan and gluten free.
|Golden Cherry Almond Granola
|$10.00
More savory than sweet, our Golden Cherry Almond Granola is made with a satisfying mix of almonds, seeds, dried coconut, unsweetened dried cherries, extra virgin olive oil and Wisconsin's finest organic maple syrup. The golden color comes with the warm flavors of turmeric and ginger. 12 oz. bag.
Ingredients: Organic rolled oats, almonds, organic pure maple syrup, extra virgin olive oil, pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, sesame seeds, organic unsweetened coconut chips, sea salt, turmeric, ginger
|Black Pepper Cheddar Sourdough Scone
|$4.00
Our sourdough scones are made with organic whole grains and sweetened only with organic maple syrup. These feature Hook's 3-year cheddar cheese and a freshly ground black pepper.
Ingredients: Organic wheat, spelt and rye flours, organic butter, organic heavy cream, Hook's 3-year cheddar cheese, organic maple syrup, organic buttermilk, organic creme fraiche, baking soda, black pepper, unrefined sea salt.
|Three Cheese Focaccia, 20 oz. rectangle
|$8.00
Our sourdough focaccia topped with local Capri Cheese Goat, Feta and Parmesan cheeses and lots of olive oil. 20 oz., rectangular.
Made with locally grown and stone ground organic wheat and rye flours from Meadowlark Organics.
Ingredients: Wheat flour*, whole rye flour*, filtered water, wild sourdough culture*, extra virgin olive oil, goat's milk cheese, parmesan cheese, sea salt *organic & stone milled
|Maple Pecan Granola
|$10.00
Deeply golden and crunchy, our Maple Pecan Granola is a satisfyingly sweet and savory mix of pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, rolled oats and coconut chips bathed in olive oil and Wisconsin's finest pure maple syrup. 12 oz. bag.
Ingredients: Organic rolled oats, organic pure maple syrup, pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, extra virgin olive oil, organic unsweetened coconut chips, sea salt.
|L'Olivo Focaccia, 20 oz. rectangle
|$8.00
Our sourdough focaccia topped with Castelvetrano and Kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, and lots of olive oil, 20 oz. rectangle.
Made with locally grown and stone ground organic wheat and rye flours from Meadowlark Organics.
Ingredients: Wheat flour*, whole rye flour*, filtered water, wild sourdough culture*, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, sea salt *organic & stone milled
|Chocolate Chai Buckwheat Sourdough Scone
|$4.00
Our sourdough scones are made with organic whole grains and sweetened only with organic maple syrup. These feature 100% dark chocolate from Wm. Chocolate, fresh chai spices, and organic spelt, wheat, rye and buckwheat flours (Meadowlark Organics).
Ingredients: Organic wheat, spelt and rye flours, organic butter, organic heavy cream, organic maple syrup, organic buttermilk, organic creme fraiche, baking soda, chai spices (cardamom, allspice, ginger, cinnamon, clove and anise), unrefined sea salt.
Location
931 E. Main St. #1
Madison WI
