ORIGIN Breads

Deeply golden and crunchy, our Dark Chocolate Cashew Granola is a satisfying mix of seeds, cashews, Wm. Chocolate dark chocolate, rolled oats, organic sunflower oil and Wisconsin's finest pure maple syrup. We added a touch of cinnamon and vanilla to blend the savory and the sweet. 12 oz. bag.

Ingredients: Organic rolled oats, cashews, pumpkin seeds, organic pure maple syrup, organic sunflower oil, organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, unrefined cane sugar, cocoa butter), sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, sea salt, cinnamon, vanilla.

All ingredients are vegan and gluten free.

