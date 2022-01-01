Orilla bar & Grill

Red South Beach

Vote Best Steakhouse in Miami and Top 10 Steakhouses in the USA, RED South Beach is a known favorite of A-listers and celebrities. Our restaurant offers a sophisticated atmosphere and award-winning wine list, matched with a menu that's unparalleled.

The menu, created by acclaimed Executive Chef Peter Vauthy, combines classic cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients, sustainable seafood and the highest quality of Certified Angus Beef Prime Steaks.

A combination of Red’s mouthwatering dishes, exceptional selection of wines, sultry ambiance and top-tiered service, has proven to be a winning formula for the new style steakhouse.

