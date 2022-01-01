Go
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

22 Harvard Street

Popular Items

Tajadas$5.75
Datiles$9.75
bacon wrapped, almond-filled dates.
Black beans and rice$6.50
Black beans (contain pork) and rice.
Arepa Pernil$8.00
mojo marinated pork, Guayanés cheese, tomato.
Arepa Mechada$7.00
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef.
Pabellon Criollo$18.15
shredded beef, white rice, black beans and plantains.
Trio de Empanadas$9.95
queso blanco, domino, and mechada empanadas with signature mojo.
Arepa Jardinera (veg.)$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca (veg.).
Tequeños$9.50
guayanés cheese wrapped in crisp dough and served with chipotle ketchup.
Arepa Pelua$7.50
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
Location

22 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
