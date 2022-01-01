Go
Toast

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

Thank you for your order!

SEAFOOD

477 Shawmut Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)

Popular Items

Tequeños$9.75
Guayanes cheese wrapped in crisp dough and served with chipotle ketchup.
Arepa Pelua$7.75
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.
Datiles$9.75
Bacon wrapped, almond-filled dates.
Arepa Mechada$7.00
Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef.
Arepa Jardinera (veg.)$7.00
Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca.
Arepa Reina Pepiada$7.50
Shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.
Arepa Pernil$8.00
Mojo marinated pork, Guayanés cheese, tomato.
Tajadas$5.75
Sweet plantains.
Pabellon Criollo$18.85
Venezuela’s most folkloric dish: shredded beef, white rice, black beans and plantains.
Empanada Single
Traditional Latin American turnover patties. Choose: cheese, mechada or domino, or verde.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

477 Shawmut Ave

Boston MA

Sunday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Five Horses Tavern

No reviews yet

Five Horses Tavern is conveniently located on Columbus Avenue in Boston’s historic South End. Our mission is to serve modern American comfort food, incorporating locally sourced ingredients, with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. Our friendly staff will make a memorable experience whether you join us for lunch, dinner or our highly acclaimed weekend brunch. Our bar offers a wide variety of craft beers from around the world, boasting 40 draft beers, 60 bottles, signature cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list. Guests can enjoy dining on one of the largest patios in the South End.

Emma's Pizza

No reviews yet

The area's best thincrust pizza for decades!

Yunnan Kitchen

No reviews yet

Boston first authentic Dian cuisine. 波士顿的第一家滇菜餐厅，主打特色滇菜系列菜品.

Upper Crust - South End

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston