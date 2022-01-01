Orion Amphitheater
Amphitheater that seats 8000 persons
701 Amphitheater Dr NW
Location
701 Amphitheater Dr NW
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Grille on Main
American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.
Church Street Wine Shoppe at Providence
Come in and enjoy!
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Quality and Delicious Food. Enjoy!
Moe's Original BBQ
Come in and enjoy!