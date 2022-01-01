Go
Orion Coffee and Tea

Come in and enjoy! We are currently operating out of our Mobile Coffee Trailer. We are currently offering nearly our entire menu!

407 South Elm Street

Popular Items

New York Breakfast$2.25
Latte
Plain$3.00
Everything$3.00
Cinnamon Raisin$3.00
Praline Latte$3.75
Iced Coffee$2.15
Praline Perfection$4.70
Mocha
Cafe` Americano
Location

Washington Court House OH

Washington Court House OH

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
