Go
Toast

Orkenoy

Ørkenoy is a creative enclave located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago, operating as a brewery, kitchen and synergetic haunt for local artists. Driven by “unchartered inspiration,” the hybrid venue, anchored within the Kimball Arts Center, is infused with Nordic influences and an eclectic, welcoming ambiance.

1757 North Kimball Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Hoppy Wheat (2 Pack To Go)$13.00
(5%) Hoppy Little Wheat Beer. Inspired by Adam's cat.
Caraway Buns$12.00
3 House-made caraway buns served w/ garlic & chive cream cheese and horseradish mustard
Carrot Cake$6.00
Spiced Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, & Candied Orange
Pastrami Lox$11.00
Pastrami Cured Lox, Whipped Cream cheese, Capers, Lemon, on brioche
Spambrød$10.00
Fried Spam, Spicy Mayo, Kimchi, Poached Egg, Scallion, & Cheddar cheese on a slice of Hawaiian bread
French Pilsner (2 Pack To Go)$13.00
(4.7%) French Pilsner w/ Strisselspalt & Mistral Hops
Vegan Brussels and Kale Caesar$11.00
Lacinato & Curly Kale, Shaved Brussels, Cashew Parm, Rye Crouton
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1757 North Kimball Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Humboldt Haus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Professor Pizza

No reviews yet

Class is in session!

Giant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Way Out

No reviews yet

nice fun cool time

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston