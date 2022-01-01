Orkenoy
Ørkenoy is a creative enclave located in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago, operating as a brewery, kitchen and synergetic haunt for local artists. Driven by “unchartered inspiration,” the hybrid venue, anchored within the Kimball Arts Center, is infused with Nordic influences and an eclectic, welcoming ambiance.
1757 North Kimball Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1757 North Kimball Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Humboldt Haus
Come in and enjoy!
Professor Pizza
Class is in session!
Giant
Come in and enjoy!
Way Out
nice fun cool time