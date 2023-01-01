Orland restaurants you'll love
El Grullense Foods
318 6th Street SuiteB, Orland
|Popular items
|Mulitas
|$3.00
Birria, melted cheese, salsa, onions, and cilantro
|Supreme Burrito
|$8.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and salsa
|Meat Quesadillas
|$8.00
Choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, hot sauce
More about Hecho on 4th Street
Hecho on 4th Street
824 4th Street, Orland
|Popular items
|Caramelitas
|$3.50
Pastry
|Oatmeal
|$10.99
Bowl of Oatmeal, Cranberries,Rainins, House Made Granola, Pecans, Milk, Cinnamon
|Epic Barbell
|$18.50
Three Eggs Any Style, 2 Slice of Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pancakes, Choice of Toast, Biscuit, or English Muffin
More about Berry Patch Restaurant
Berry Patch Restaurant
900 NEWVILLE ROAD, ORLAND