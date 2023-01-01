Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orland restaurants you'll love

Go
Orland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Orland

Must-try Orland restaurants

Consumer pic

 

El Grullense Foods

318 6th Street SuiteB, Orland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mulitas$3.00
Birria, melted cheese, salsa, onions, and cilantro
Supreme Burrito$8.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and salsa
Meat Quesadillas$8.00
Choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, hot sauce
More about El Grullense Foods
Consumer pic

 

Hecho on 4th Street

824 4th Street, Orland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caramelitas$3.50
Pastry
Oatmeal$10.99
Bowl of Oatmeal, Cranberries,Rainins, House Made Granola, Pecans, Milk, Cinnamon
Epic Barbell$18.50
Three Eggs Any Style, 2 Slice of Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pancakes, Choice of Toast, Biscuit, or English Muffin
More about Hecho on 4th Street
Restaurant banner

 

Berry Patch Restaurant

900 NEWVILLE ROAD, ORLAND

No reviews yet
More about Berry Patch Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orland

Burritos

Map

More near Orland to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chico

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1023 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston