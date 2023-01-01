Burritos in Orland
El Grullense Foods
318 6th Street SuiteB, Orland
|Supreme Burrito
|$8.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and salsa
|Huge Burrito
|$9.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream cheese, onions, cilantro, and salsa
Hecho on 4th Street
824 4th Street, Orland
|Country Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled Eggs, Country Potatoes, Crispy Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Wrapped in Tortilla
|Classic Burrito
|$13.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Country Potatoes, Wrapped in Tortilla
|Mexicali Burrito
|$15.50
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Onions, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Wrapped inTorilla