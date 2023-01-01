Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Orland

Orland restaurants that serve burritos

El Grullense Foods

318 6th Street SuiteB, Orland

Supreme Burrito$8.00
Choice of meat, beans, rice, sour cream, cheese, onions, cilantro and salsa
Huge Burrito$9.00
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream cheese, onions, cilantro, and salsa
Hecho on 4th Street

824 4th Street, Orland

Country Burrito$15.50
Scrambled Eggs, Country Potatoes, Crispy Fried Steak, Country Gravy, Wrapped in Tortilla
Classic Burrito$13.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sausage, Country Potatoes, Wrapped in Tortilla
Mexicali Burrito$15.50
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapenos, Onions, Potatoes, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, Wrapped inTorilla
