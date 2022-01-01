Orland Park restaurants you'll love

Orland Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Orland Park

Orland Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Vegan
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Must-try Orland Park restaurants

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub image

 

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub

9655 143rd St, Orland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Cheese$21.99
14" Cheese$17.99
16" Sausage$24.24
Phlavz - Orland Park image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Orland Park

24 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Jerk Chicken Nachoz$12.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce)
Stan's Donuts image

 

Stan's Donuts

15646 South La Grange Rd, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Dozen Assorted$17.05
2 Standards, 2 Specialty, 2 Doughboy
Dozen Assorted$32.05
4 Standards, 4 Specialty, 4 Doughboy
Chocolate Sprinkled Cake$3.25
Square Celt Ale House & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Square Celt Ale House & Grill

39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

Avg 4.1 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Caesar$17.00
Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce,
shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes,
Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread,
cream cheese
Corned Beef Sandwich$15.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Celt Burger$12.75
With all the trimmings + onion jam
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

14225 95th Avenue, Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
Girl in the Park image

 

Girl in the Park

11265 w 159th street, Orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramelized Candied Bacon$13.50
Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon (GF)
Nana's Meatballs Sandwich$16.50
Housemade Meatballs & Mozzarella, Baked On a Fresh Sub Roll, Served with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce
The Park Reuben$15.00
Housemade Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served on Marbled Rye with a Side of 1000 Island
So...Mac Orland Park image

 

So...Mac Orland Park

39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ELOTE$15.00
Roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle
SO....CLASSIC Mac$11.00
Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust
PULLED PORK (and more pork) SANDWICH$13.00
Smoked andouille sausage, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, pretzel bun
Kismet of Orland image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kismet of Orland

9931 W 151st St, Orland Park

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/Chicken$8.47
Tenders Basket$6.99
Shake$4.25
Vegan T'ease image

FISH SANDWICH • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Vegan T'ease

14600 S. LaGrange Unit 1, Orland Park

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheese Cake$7.00
Sweet Potato Pie$6.50
Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park image

 

Stacks Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch - Tinley Park REBUILDING

7164 183rd Street, Tinley Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mackey's Pub

9400 West 143rd Street, Orland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar image

 

Mama Maria's Taco & Tequila Bar

16117 s. lagrange road, orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Osteria Ottimo image

 

Osteria Ottimo

16111 s. lagrange road, orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Orland Park

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Cake

Pretzels

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

More near Orland Park to explore

Tinley Park

No reviews yet

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
