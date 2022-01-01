Orland Park American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Orland Park

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub image

 

Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub

9655 143rd St, Orland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese$21.99
14" Cheese$17.99
16" Sausage$24.24
More about Fox's Orland Park Restaurant & Pub
Phlavz - Orland Park image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Orland Park

24 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$16.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries$12.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
More about Phlavz - Orland Park
Square Celt Ale House & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Square Celt Ale House & Grill

39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

Avg 4.1 (557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Irish Caesar$17.00
Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce,
shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes,
Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread,
cream cheese
Corned Beef Sandwich$15.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Celt Burger$12.75
With all the trimmings + onion jam
More about Square Celt Ale House & Grill
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

14225 95th Avenue, Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Mackey's Pub

9400 West 143rd Street, Orland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mackey's Pub

