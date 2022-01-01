Orland Park bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Square Celt Ale House & Grill
39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park
|Irish Caesar
|$17.00
Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce,
shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes,
Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread,
cream cheese
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$15.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
|Celt Burger
|$12.75
With all the trimmings + onion jam
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
14225 95th Avenue, Orland Park
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
Girl in the Park
11265 w 159th street, Orland park
|Ultimate Chicken Parm
|$15.00
Lightly Sauced & Breaded Chicken Breast, Two Housemade Mozzarella Sticks, Served on Cheesy Garlic Bread with a Side of Nana's Red Sauce & White Mac & Cheese
|Caramelized Candied Bacon
|$13.50
Nitrate-Free Candied Bacon (GF)
|The Park Reuben
|$15.00
Housemade Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Sauerkraut Served on Marbled Rye with a Side of 1000 Island