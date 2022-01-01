Brisket in Orland Park
Orland Park restaurants that serve brisket
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Square Celt Ale House & Grill
39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park
|Irish Caesar
|$17.00
Grilled blackened salmon, romaine lettuce,
shaved Irish cheddar, grilled tomatoes,
Caesar dressing, Irish brown bread,
cream cheese
|Corned Beef Sandwich
|$15.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness & cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
|Celt Burger
|$12.75
With all the trimmings + onion jam
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
14225 95th Avenue, Orland Park
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
So...Mac Orland Park
39 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park
|ELOTE
|$15.00
Roasted corn & poblano duo, cotija cheese, lime, butter crumb crust, tajin sprinkle
|SO....CLASSIC Mac
|$11.00
Cavatappi noodles, 5-cheese: sharp cheddar, Merkts cheddar, Velveeta, mozzarella, parmesan and butter crumb crust
|PULLED PORK (and more pork) SANDWICH
|$13.00
Smoked andouille sausage, BBQ pulled pork, bacon, cheddar mac n’ cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, pretzel bun