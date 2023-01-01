Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Orland Park

Go
Orland Park restaurants
Toast

Orland Park restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Banner pic

 

Delilahs

8888 W 159th St, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$14.00
More about Delilahs
Item pic

 

Pita Pita - Orland Park

31 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$13.50
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
2 oz Chicken Shawarma$2.30
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$11.25
A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Chicken Shawarma and Arabic Salad.
More about Pita Pita - Orland Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Orland Park

Caprese Salad

French Fries

Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

Bruschetta

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Paninis

Map

More near Orland Park to explore

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (17 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1667 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (779 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston