Chicken wraps in Orland Park

Orland Park restaurants
Orland Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Darlene's

8888 W 159th St, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$14.00
seasoned chicken thigh, pomegranate molasses, yogurt sauce, pickles, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Darlene's
Banner pic

 

Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023 -

14478 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken kebab wrap$15.00
Cabbage salad , ( tomato , onion , corn , cucumber ) , garlic sauce
More about Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023 -
Consumer pic

 

Gaston's Bistro - 14438 John Humphrey Dr

14438 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Wrap with Grilled Chicken$15.00
Spring lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Romano cheese topped with Caesar dressing
More about Gaston's Bistro - 14438 John Humphrey Dr

