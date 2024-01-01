Chicken wraps in Orland Park
Orland Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Darlene's
Darlene's
8888 W 159th St, Orland Park
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
seasoned chicken thigh, pomegranate molasses, yogurt sauce, pickles, wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023 -
Tradycja Polish Fusion Cuisine 2023 -
14478 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park
|Chicken kebab wrap
|$15.00
Cabbage salad , ( tomato , onion , corn , cucumber ) , garlic sauce
More about Gaston's Bistro - 14438 John Humphrey Dr
Gaston's Bistro - 14438 John Humphrey Dr
14438 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park
|Mediterranean Wrap with Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Spring lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Romano cheese topped with Caesar dressing