Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Orland Park

Go
Orland Park restaurants
Toast

Orland Park restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Phlavz - Orland Park

24 Orland Square Dr, Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$17.00
Salmon Cesar Salad$18.00
Salmon Caesar Salad$16.50
More about Phlavz - Orland Park
Girl in the Park image

 

Girl in the Park

11265 w 159th street, Orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon Brushed with Our House Maple Bourbon Glaze & Grilled on a Fresh Cedar Plank Served with Seasoned Rice & Seasonal Veggies
More about Girl in the Park
Osteria Ottimo image

 

Osteria Ottimo

16111 s. lagrange road, orland park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$28.99
Cedar planked Loch Duart salmon,
with lentils, pancetta, spinach, and
white wine sauce
More about Osteria Ottimo

Browse other tasty dishes in Orland Park

Chicken Tenders

Prime Ribs

Sliders

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pot Pies

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Orland Park to explore

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Lemont

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Lenox

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston