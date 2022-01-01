Baldwin Park restaurants you'll love

Baldwin Park restaurants
Baldwin Park's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Baldwin Park restaurants

Galeria image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galeria

4979 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 3.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jiro$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
Galeria Salad$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
Grilled Ribeye$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
More about Galeria
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4982 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Provision and Buzz Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision and Buzz Co.

4868 New Broad St, Orlando

Avg 3.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
House Smoked Wings$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.

