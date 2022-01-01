Baldwin Park restaurants you'll love
More about Galeria
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galeria
4979 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|Jiro
|$12.00
Seared tuna, green scallions, charred romaine, kimchi aioli, wasabi cucumber sauce
|Galeria Salad
|$10.00
Galeria blend salad mix, candied walnuts, applewood smoked blue cheese,
|Grilled Ribeye
|$32.00
Filet style center cut ribeye, parmesan peppercorn herb butter
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4982 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision and Buzz Co.
4868 New Broad St, Orlando
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
|House Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.