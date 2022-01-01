Orlando American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Orlando
More about The Stubborn Mule
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Sticky Pork Belly
|$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
|Soft Pretzel Rolls
|$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
|Smashed Salmon
|$15.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
More about Build My Burgers
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Build My Burgers
3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|Frings
|$6.99
|Wings for One
|Fries
|$3.99
More about RusTeak Thornton Park
SANDWICHES
RusTeak Thornton Park
101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Southern Gent
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, edamame, egg, tomato, muenster cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing
|My Boy Blue
|$15.00
8oz burger, melted blue cheese, onion chutney, tomato, crispy pancetta, agave bbq, toasted pretzel bun
|RusTeak Burger
|$15.00
8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche
More about Winter Park Biscuit Company
Winter Park Biscuit Company
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$3.00
Cripsy Fries. Small or Large
|The OG
|$7.50
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$9.00
More about Gator's Dockside
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
4982 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
|$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
|Mia's Minestrone Soup
|$7.00
Made to Order.
chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano
|Giant Meatball
|$14.50
Giant 18 ounce house made, all beef meatball, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast
More about The Strand
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Popular items
|Red Snapper
|$31.00
blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable
|Buttermilk Chicken Salad
|$14.00
mixed local greens, fried chicken breast, tomato, bacon, asparagus, herb buttermilk dressing
|OG Burger
|$13.50
American cheese, chopped onion, lettuce, pickles, fancy sauce, fries
More about PANNA Orlando
PANNA Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Popular items
|Arepa Pabellon
|$8.49
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.
|Platter 1
|$43.24
6 Cheese Mini Tequeños
6 Mini Colombian Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas
6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas
|Plato Latino
|$11.99
Plato Latino
More about White Wolf Cafe
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Popular items
|4 Cinnamon Buns
|$12.00
Our famous jumbo Cinnamon Buns finished with a warm vanilla icing
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$13.00
Build your own omelet. Choose two fillers. Served with: Hashbrowns, homefries or grits & Biscuit, toast or English muffin. Choose additional fillers for $1 each
|Hungry Like the Wolf
|$13.00
Pancake or French Toast, two eggs your way, hash browns, home fries or grits, Ham bacon or sausage.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Provision and Buzz Co.
4868 New Broad St, Orlando
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
|House Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Popular items
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about Gator's Dockside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gator's Dockside
45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176, Orlando
|Popular items
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|Christmas Meal To-Go for 4
|$119.00
Meal for 4; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
|Christmas Meal To-Go for 2
|$69.00
Meal for 2; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
More about Too Much Sauce
Too Much Sauce
Too Much Sauce, ORLANDO
|Popular items
|REGULAR BOWL
|$9.99
|* 5 Wings
|$7.50