Orlando American restaurants you'll love

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Pork Belly$10.00
Slow braised cubed Pork Belly tossed with Stubborn Asian Sticky Sauce & toasted Sesame Seeds
Soft Pretzel Rolls$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
Smashed Salmon$15.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
More about The Stubborn Mule
Build My Burgers image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frings$6.99
Wings for One
Fries$3.99
More about Build My Burgers
RusTeak Thornton Park image

SANDWICHES

RusTeak Thornton Park

101 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Gent$15.00
grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, bacon, corn, edamame, egg, tomato, muenster cheese and cucumber accompanied by honey mustard seed dressing
My Boy Blue$15.00
8oz burger, melted blue cheese, onion chutney, tomato, crispy pancetta, agave bbq, toasted pretzel bun
RusTeak Burger$15.00
8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche
More about RusTeak Thornton Park
Winter Park Biscuit Company image

 

Winter Park Biscuit Company

3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$3.00
Cripsy Fries. Small or Large
The OG$7.50
Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Winter Park Biscuit Company
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4982 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Mia's Minestrone Soup$7.00
Made to Order.
chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano
Giant Meatball$14.50
Giant 18 ounce house made, all beef meatball, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
The Strand image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Snapper$31.00
blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed local greens, fried chicken breast, tomato, bacon, asparagus, herb buttermilk dressing
OG Burger$13.50
American cheese, chopped onion, lettuce, pickles, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Strand
PANNA Orlando image

 

PANNA Orlando

13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Pabellon$8.49
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.
Platter 1$43.24
6 Cheese Mini Tequeños
6 Mini Colombian Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas
6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas
6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas
Plato Latino$11.99
Plato Latino
More about PANNA Orlando
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Cinnamon Buns$12.00
Our famous jumbo Cinnamon Buns finished with a warm vanilla icing
Build Your Own Omelet$13.00
Build your own omelet. Choose two fillers. Served with: Hashbrowns, homefries or grits & Biscuit, toast or English muffin. Choose additional fillers for $1 each
Hungry Like the Wolf$13.00
Pancake or French Toast, two eggs your way, hash browns, home fries or grits, Ham bacon or sausage.
More about White Wolf Cafe
Provision and Buzz Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Provision and Buzz Co.

4868 New Broad St, Orlando

Avg 3.7 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Bleu Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pickled onions, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes topped with grilled steak.
House Smoked Wings$12.00
Your Choice of Sauce (Sriracha Nectar, Hot Garlic, Sweet Chili Honey Mustard, or Witchdoctor BBQ)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled or Fried white meat chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & cilantro ranch wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Provision and Buzz Co.
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Gator's Dockside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176, Orlando

Avg 4.1 (3295 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Gator's Dockside
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Christmas Meal To-Go for 4$119.00
Meal for 4; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
Christmas Meal To-Go for 2$69.00
Meal for 2; includes Braised Short Rib Lasagna, salad, sides and dessert.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
Too Much Sauce image

 

Too Much Sauce

Too Much Sauce, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
REGULAR BOWL$9.99
* 5 Wings$7.50
More about Too Much Sauce
Omelet Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Omelet Bar

12250 Strategy Blvd suite 401 & 407, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE BLT$12.00
Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli
More about Omelet Bar

