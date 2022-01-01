Orlando bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Orlando
More about Tainos Bakery
SANDWICHES
Tainos Bakery
2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd, orlando
|Popular items
|Malta Grande
|$1.75
12oz bottle
|Empanadilla Pollo
|$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
|Hash Brown
|$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
Tainos Bakery
5806 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Tainos breakfast
|$5.99
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 2 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
|Cheese Dog
|$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
|Naranja Natural
|$3.75
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice
More about Taino's Bakery
Taino's Bakery
1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando
|Popular items
|Bacon Huevo Queso
|$4.99
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
|Avena
|$1.50
Our home made house recipe for creamy oatmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
More about Market on South
Market on South
2603 E South Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HAWT CHICK'N
|$14.99
Spicy Nashville dipped fried chick’n with bread-n-butter pickles & Alabama white BBQ slaw on a toasted bun. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
|BREW BURGER
|$13.50
Blackened burger smothered in beer cheese with purple cabbage, crispy fried onions, garlic pickles, & Cajun remoulade. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
|CAROLINA BBQ PULLED JACKFRUIT
|$13.50
Tangy Carolina style jackfruit, garlic pickles, arugula, crispy fried onions, preserved lemon, & cola reduction on texas toast. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!