Orlando bakeries you'll love

Tainos Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Tainos Bakery

2140 Whisper Lakes Blvd, orlando

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Malta Grande$1.75
12oz bottle
Empanadilla Pollo$2.25
Chicken Empanada - A home made Shredded Chicken Empanada that will leave you craving more.
Hash Brown$1.49
The classic breakfast side favorite.
More about Tainos Bakery
Tainos Bakery image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

Tainos Bakery

5806 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (6195 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tainos breakfast$5.99
Taíno's Breakfast - Two eggs any style, your choice of 2 meats: Ham, Sausage or Bacon with your choice of Toast and a side of fries, hash brown or cornmeal sticks
Cheese Dog$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
Naranja Natural$3.75
16oz cup fresh squeezed Orange juice
More about Tainos Bakery
Taino's Bakery image

 

Taino's Bakery

1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Huevo Queso$4.99
Our premium bacon and sandwich egg with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone or Edam (Bola) in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll).
Avena$1.50
Our home made house recipe for creamy oatmeal will leave you craving more. Get it with or without cinnamon.
Cheese Dog$2.25
A hotdog with cheese wrapped in a empanada wrapper.
More about Taino's Bakery
Market on South image

 

Market on South

2603 E South Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
NASHVILLE HAWT CHICK'N$14.99
Spicy Nashville dipped fried chick’n with bread-n-butter pickles & Alabama white BBQ slaw on a toasted bun. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
BREW BURGER$13.50
Blackened burger smothered in beer cheese with purple cabbage, crispy fried onions, garlic pickles, & Cajun remoulade. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
CAROLINA BBQ PULLED JACKFRUIT$13.50
Tangy Carolina style jackfruit, garlic pickles, arugula, crispy fried onions, preserved lemon, & cola reduction on texas toast. Includes your choice of comfort fixin!
More about Market on South
Panaderia El Cafetal image

SEAFOOD

Panaderia El Cafetal

6125 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.5 (69 reviews)
Takeout
More about Panaderia El Cafetal

